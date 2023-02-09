Big questions for Nets after NBA trade deadline teardown

The Kevin Durant era is over in Brooklyn.

And now the rebuild begins.

As the Nets try to move forward after trading their superstar, they’ve gone from contender to… something else. Something less.

Below are some burning questions that will have to be answered to find out exactly what.

Is general manager Sean Marks safe now?

Nets owner Joe Tsai has been very patient with Marks, and very open with his wallet, spending what was a record amount for a sports team and then paying a copious luxury tax. A lone playoff series win can’t possibly be the kind of return on investment the e-commerce billionaire was looking for.

Marks got the chance to hire three coaches (Kenny Atkinson, Steve Nash and Jacque Vaughn), which is rare. But considering Tsai has had no problems firing his other top executives – Nets parent company BSE has had four CEOs since 2019 and an interim – Marks’ status bears watching this summer.





Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls in 2022. AP

Is this the best deal they could’ve gotten?

Depends if we’re talking about a vacuum here, which things rarely are.

Under the circumstances, it’s hard to imagine the Nets doing a whole lot better on Wednesday night (or Thursday morning, depending on what time zone you were in) than they did. The problem is the mistakes or missteps that got them there. Holding on to the hope of a title contender is usually the right move, because they come around so rarely; but this is the downside of hope.

Clearly James Harden and Kyrie Irving had made up their minds to leave long before they told the Nets. Boston All-Star Jaylen Brown is likely the best player that was offered to Marks back in the summer, but Durant rescinded his trade request and the Nets were clinging to the hope of keeping the band together, not realizing it was already broken up.





This week former Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and guard Kyrie Irving were traded out to the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks respectively. USA TODAY Sports

Are they the biggest bust in recent NBA history?

There is a compelling argument, because these Nets didn’t just disappoint for a year – their failure is multi-seasonal.

The 2007 Mavericks went 67-15 only to get bounced in the first round, but it happens. They offered up a great regular season. These Nets offered draining drama. The 1996-97 Rockets with Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler are up there. Even last year’s Lakers – 31-48, missing the play-in – were still in the afterglow of a title. Brooklyn fans are still waiting for theirs.





Former Phoenix Sun forward Mikal Bridges will leave for New York City to join the Brooklyn Nets following the Thursday trade deadline. Getty Images

What does the roster look like now?

Nic Claxton – whom the Raptors have tried to pry out of Brooklyn – is now the building block, along with incoming Mikal Bridges (Defensive Player of the Year runnerup). Can high-scoring Cam Johnson become one?

This is going to be a huge retooling. The situation is fluid – unfortunately the fluid was gas, and Durant and Irving tossed in matches on their way out the door.