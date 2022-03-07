Big 12 tournament odds, best bets: Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech

Commercial Content, 21+



Before the Big 12 conference tournament tips off, Action Network college basketball analysts Ky McKeon and Stuckey are here to give their futures analysis (video above).

Kansas and Baylor (+200) arrive in Kansas City as tournament co-favorites, but four of the past seven champions have entered as a three seed or lower.

But, McKeon confirms he is looking to the favorites when it comes to futures.

Getty Images

“I’m really looking at Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech,” McKeon says. “I’m not sure a team outside those three can win this tournament.”

As for Stuckey, he does see value with a tournament longshot, but only if you have conviction with a first-round game: Texas vs. TCU.

The defending champion Longhorns are around +500 to reclaim this year’s title, while TCU can be found around 20- or 25-1 depending on the shop.

“Texas did beat TCU in both meetings,” Stuckey explains. “If you’re going to take a longshot [and] like one of Texas or TCU in that matchup, I think that’s where I would target.”