Bettor wins millions on wild March Madness-NFL parlays

Someone had the beat on the UConn Huskies to win the NCAA March Madness Tournament (+3500) before anyone, parlaying the eventual champions four separate times during the NFL playoffs — on wagers worth $10,000 each.

The fruits of the two-month labor from these tickets raked in an unbelievable $2.6 million in profit.

Each parlay was two legs, with the Chiefs occupying the second leg in three of the four parlays and the other being the under 46.5 points for the Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Championship game.

The following wagers were placed at FanDuel Sportsbook at the Motor City Casino in Detroit, Michigan.

UConn +3500 + Chiefs +3.5 (-166) vs. Eagles +5669 : $10,000 to payout $576,868.

: $10,000 to payout $576,868. UConn +3500 + Chiefs +1.5 (-110), +6773 : $10,000 to payout $687,273.

: $10,000 to payout $687,273. UConn +3500 + Chiefs ML (+102) +7172 : $10,000 to payout $727,200.

: $10,000 to payout $727,200. UConn +3500 + under 46.5 (110) Eagles vs. 49ers +6773: $10,000 to payout $687,273.

The total investment ended up being $40,000 with average odds of +6596.75.

The accrued profits ended at about $2,638,300.

The first bet was placed on the Eagles vs. 49ers on Jan. 28, with the remaining bets placed between Feb. 2-4.





Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Terry Bradshaw after Super Bowl LVII win. Getty Images





Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with his team after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship Getty Images

Going all in on the right team for March Madness may win you your work bracket pool, but it will rarely make you a millionaire.

This bettor bought in early and won big.

He will forever be indebted to coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies, who dominated the tournament from start to finish.