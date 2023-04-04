Bettor cashes in with unlikely NCAA Tournament championship bet

Commercial Content 21+



Of all the longshot bets out there, the most random and unpredictable has to be the exact score of a basketball game.

But that didn’t stop this bettor from winning big on FanDuel for the NCAA Tournament national championship, wagering $5 to win $1,800 on Connecticut to score 76 and San Diego State 59.

There is so much that can go wrong in a bet like this, which is why the odds were a whopping 360/1.

For reference, the implied probability would give this bet a .28 percent chance of winning.

Sports betting is funny.

There obviously needs to be a ton of luck, and there isn’t really any research you can point to in an attempt to handicap an exact score like this.





The UConn Huskies celebrate winning the national championship Getty Images

Naturally, some bettors are luckier than others; just ask Drake, who can’t seem to win a bet.

The game’s final sequences were seemingly out of a movie from this bettor’s perspective.

With 30 seconds remaining and the score 75-59, the bettor needed the Aztecs to intentionally foul with the game’s outcome already clearly decided.

Andre Jackson Jr. would step up to the free throw line, missing the first and hitting the second.

That gave the bettor the winning score, but with a bullet still to dodge.





The party begins as UConn wins the national championship Getty Images

Cade Alger of San Diego would fire up a 3-point jump shot that wouldn’t go down, and the 360/1 winner was complete.

The heart-stopper nets a pretty payday and a viral tweet.

Not too shabby!