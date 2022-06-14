Betting picks in Coors Field

Commercial Content 21+



Many entered, but there could only be one. Congrats to Isa Slish, who was named Gerber Baby for 2022. Sen. Mitch McConnell, “SNL’s” Colin Jost, and baby-faced Hunter Biden were second, third, and fourth.

The Guardians vs. Rockies, and I haven’t been this excited since K-pop sensation BTS visited the White House.

We bet on Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (3-3, 2.91) in three straight games, and he’s come through for us each time, allowing just three runs over those 19 ¹/₃ innings.

The Guardians have won seven of 10 and are sitting second behind the Twinkies in the AL Central.

Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies Getty Images



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets – Win or Lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

The Rockies are in last place in what arguably is the best division in baseball, the NL West. The last time Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.83) pitched at home, he was fried by the Fish, with the Marlins scoring six runs.

And Senzatela has given up 20 runs over his last 32 ²/₃ overall. Coors Field is a hitters’ park, and the Balboas’ pitchers have been taking it on the chin this year. That said, play 10 units on the Biebs and Cleveland.

Bravo! The Braves hit five home runs and out-slugged the pesky Nats, 9-5. Hotlanta has now won 12 in a row. We stay hot as well. Up +1,214 ralphgarrs.