Better transit, entertainment needed for NY when hosting 2026 World Cup

The Big Apple’s priorities when co-hosting the next World Cup must include figuring out how best to transport fans from all over the globe and entertain them, Mayor Eric Adams said.

After watching Team USA get eliminated in a 3-1 loss to The Netherlands, Adams praised mass transit improvements that host country Qatar made to prepare for this year’s World Cup — and well as a series of Fan Festivals set up in the city of Doha with musical acts and other performing artists.

New York’s goals for 2026 must include setting up express bus routes throughout the Big Apple to get fans quickly to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, he told reporters on a video conference call.

Adams also wants “fan fests” where”fans let off some steam … in a well-organized way.”

Adams, who has earned a reputation as the “nightlife mayor,” also boasted that he’s been out and about since landing in Doha, including enjoying its restaurants and even meeting up briefly Friday with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, heir to the throne. He declined to discuss his unscheduled visit with the Qatar leader.

Before watching Team USA’s defeat, the mayor greeted Coach Gregg Berhalter to wish the team luck. Afterwards, Adams said the club — despite the loss — did America proud by advancing to the Round of 16.

“We want to take our hats off to the American team,” said Adams.

Adams arrived in Doha, Qatar on Thursday to help get a better grasp of what New York is in for when it co-hosts the FIFA World Cup, and he is expected to stay until Sunday. Adams said he was picking up the tab for this trip.

New York and New Jersey were selected to jointly host the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Prior to arriving in Qatar, Adams was in Athens, Greece to attend the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. Expenses to attend the summit are being picked up by its organizers.