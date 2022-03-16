Bets, odds, predictions for NBA Wednesday

Commercial Content, 21+



It’s a stacked Wednesday NBA slate, and Action Network NBA analyst Joe Dellera has not one, not two, but three best bets (video above).

The first contest Dellera is targeting for a best bet is the Denver Nuggets at the Washington Wizards, who are a six-point home underdog.

For Dellera, he believes this is a good spot to back the Nuggets at a low spread.

“Over the last two weeks, the Wizards are 2-5 [whereas] the Nuggets are 5-3,” Dellera says. “I don’t want to overthink this game too much, I just think the Nuggets are flat-out better.”

For that reason, Dellera says to lay six points with the visitors.

Dellera’s second play comes in a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings. But, rather than picking a side, Dellera is targeting a unique total: Milwaukee’s team total (31.5) in the first quarter.

“Both of these teams are top in the league in pace – the Bucks are sixth and the Kings are seventh,” Dellera says. “[And] the Bucks are averaging 32.5 points in the first quarter over their last 15 games.”

Against a Kings defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in adjusted defensive efficiency, Dellera expects a hot start from the Bucks and for them to clear this number in the opening frame.

Dellera’s final bet for the night comes in a pivotal Western Conference matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

Once again, Dellera is choosing to target a total in this contest: the Timberwolves first-half total over 65.5 points.

“Over the last 10 games, the T’Wolves are playing at the fastest pace in the league while the Lakers are playing at the fifth-fastest pace,” Dellera says.

Combine those pace numbers with the Lakers’ poor recent form and Dellera expects a strong first-half performance from a Minnesota, which has the fourth-best offensive rating in the league over its last eight games.