BetRivers Promo Code | $250 deposit match

The BetRivers promo code is NYPBONUS for February 2022. New customers can claim up to $250 in free bets when they sign up to BetRivers.

BetRivers Promo Code February 2022

More on the BetRivers promo code

BetRivers NY Promo Code NYPBONUS BetRivers Promo Up to $250 first deposit match BetRivers Promo Code T&C’s 21+ New Users Only. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA. Full T&C’s apply

By using the BetRivers Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a first deposit match up to $250.

BetRivers sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim, and with a healthy amount of free bets to play with, this gives new customers the best start to their betting life with BetRivers

Click above to use the BetRivers bonus code NYPBONUS Be sure to read the T&C’s of the offer Enter and validate your details

When asked to enter a promo code, make sure to enter NYPBONUS Make your initial deposit of up to $250 and place your first real-money wager Once deposited, your deposit-match will be in your account within 72 hours You must use the bonus funds within 30 days of it being awarded, otherwise it will expire.

What states is BetRivers legal in?

BetRivers launched online sports betting in 2019, and has established legality in a number of states since then. You can play with BetRivers in the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

New York

Pennsylvania

Virginia

BetRivers Coming Soon States

Operational in nine states, there is still some way to go for BetRivers to compete with the coverage of states that operators such as FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM possess. West Virginia is set for a launch in the coming months, having recently launched in New York.

Biggest sporting events of the month with BetRivers

With the new year in full swing, the sporting calendar is busier than ever. The NFL season reaches its climax, with the NBA and NHL seasons in full swing. For tennis fans the first grand slam takes place, as we head down under to the Australian Open. The Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga all continue in the soccer world, with the first round of international fixtures getting underway.

UFC 271 comes midway through the month, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title.

Once you’ve claimed your new-customer offer, there are plenty of brilliant existing promotions available which are available for all existing customers of BetRivers.

$1,000,000 Beat The Spread Challenge

21+. T&Cs apply.

BetRivers Sportsbook launched a large contest at the start of the 2021-22 NFL season, offering customers a chance to win a piece of $1,000,000 in prize money. Weekly leaderboard winners qualify for prizes worth up to $5,000 in bonus funds.

Additionally, the top 1,000 customers on the leaderboard at the end of the season qualify for bonuses worth up to $50,000. Be sure to keep an eye out for this promotion during the Football season.

Profit Boosts

21+. T&Cs apply.

During different sports seasons, BetRivers offer profit boosts on NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and College sports games. Usually these boosts are on parlay bets, allowing players to boost the regular odds of a particular bet.

iRush Rewards VIP Scheme

21+. T&Cs apply.

One of the best aspects of BetRivers Sportsbook is their lucrative VIP programme. Simply put, players earn loyalty points for every wager placed on the sportsbook, or the casino.

The more points earned, the more levels you move up, and players then unlock promotions, bonuses, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and free bets.

If you’re going to be loyal to one sportsbook, then opting in to the BetRivers loyalty program is a great call, and has huge long term benefits.

BetRivers Refer A Friend Bonus

21+. T&Cs apply.

BetRivers has a unique refer a friend bonus, which differs from other sportsbooks schemes. Instead of receiving a standard flat rate bonus, the referring bettor quite literally spins a wheel to determine their bonus.

The friend you refer does not receive a bonus, but still needs to deposit and wager $50 within a month of signing up. Once your friend has done so, you will receive a virtual wheel, in which you can win up to $500 worth of free bets.

The referral scheme has a limit of three friends, which is lower than other sportsbooks, but with a chance of earning a much higher bonus, is a nice element of the BetRivers Sportsbook.

BetRivers App review

Like most sportsbooks in the USA, BetRivers offers a mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. The only difference is that BetRivers has a different app for each state it operates in, meaning you can only download the app specific to your state.

The App itself is a strong choice amongst sports betting apps, providing live streaming, generous odds and brilliant in-play betting markets.

Download Size 47.5MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

BetRivers Strengths & Weaknesses

Strengths Weaknesses Easy and clear deposit bonus Lack of existing customer promotions Fantastic in-play betting markets Uncompetitive sign up offer Wide range of sports markets Slow interface when loading betslip

BetRivers FAQs

Is BetRivers Sportsbook legit?

BetRivers is fully licensed and legal in the states mentioned above. Run by one of the most trusted gaming companies, Rush Street Gaming, BetRivers is completely trustworthy and legit. All user information is securely stored, with your balances safe at all times.

How old do you need to be to play with BetRivers?

For all states in which BetRivers operates, players must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

Does BetRivers have an app?

BetRivers has separate apps for each of the nine states in which it operates. Head to the BetRivers website to get the download link for your states app.

What deposit methods does BetRivers support?

The deposit methods offered by BetRivers vary by state, but the following payment methods are accepted in all states:

Debit/Credit Cards

PayNearMe

PayPal

Play+ Prepaid card

It is worth checking out which other payment methods are available in your state, in order to make sure you’re comfortable depositing how you want to.

BetRivers Review

Across all platforms offered by BetRivers, users will find an easy to use online sports betting experience, whilst enjoying a wide range of markets.

Their partnership with the UFC puts BetRivers at the forefront of the MMA betting options. This comes across in the unique nature of their UFC layout.

Their live streaming feature is very strong, combined with easy withdrawals for your winning bets making for a nice combination.

Despite the interface being weaker than its competitors, BetRivers still possesses a strong online sportsbook, and will no doubt continue to grow and develop.