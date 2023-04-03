BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code NPBONUS unlocks $1,000 offer for UConn-SDSU, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



The men’s NCAA Tournament national championship game is finally here and Massachusetts residents can get the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code NPBONUS for a $1,000 first bet on the house. That means that if your first bet loses, you’ll get that same amount back in the form of bonus bets.

BetMGM bettors in other states (other than New York and Washington D.C.) can use bonus code NPBONUS to claim the same offer. If you already have a BetMGM Sportsbook account, you’ll have to make a new one since BetMGM uses separate wallets and accounts by state, but you will be able to claim a new bonus at least.

New York Post readers can also take advantage of the BetMGM March Madness bonus code NPBONUSCBB that allows new customers to claim $200 in bonus bets by making a $10 moneyline bet on a tournament game after they sign up.

No. 4 UConn battles No. 5 San Diego State for the national championship tonight and you can get in on the action by clicking one of the three links below. These offers work for any sports market on BetMGM if you don’t want to bet on college hoops.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code

<br />

BetMGM Regular Bonus Code

<br />

BetMGM March Madness Offer

<br />

New bettors in Massachusetts who sign up for BetMGM can place their first bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, the amount wagered is returned back in bonus bets. So if you made a $200 losing bet after signing up, you would still get back $200 in bonus bets, and so on up to $1,000.

If you win, great! It’s just like winning a bet normally and the profits are deposited into your account. There’s no better time to use these offers than the national championship game.

UConn vs. San Diego State pick

And then there were two… After weeks of nail-biters, upsets and NCAA tournament magic, the No. 4 UConn Huskies play the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs for the national championship tonight.

UConn is the overwhelming favorite but I think the total is the more interesting bet. BetMGM has the total points for this game at 131.5 and that feels a smidge too low.

The Huskies’ capability to go on devastating scoring runs makes it hard to trust the under. UConn has put together blistering second half runs in all of its tournament wins and if they do that again that could push this game over. Plus, the Huskies are averaging 79.8 points per game in the tournament, so even if they are a bit below that mark the game should still go over.

Additionally, San Diego State’s defense showed some cracks against Florida Atlantic. The Owls scored 71 points in their Final Four matchup — by far the most SDSU has allowed in this tournament — and guard Alijah Martin led all scorers with 26 points.

The Aztecs defense should still provide some problems for UConn, but the Huskies have the size and shooting to overcome that. Expect UConn to pull away late and inflate the total points, so use BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS to take the over, or place a moneyline bet with bonus code NPBONUSCBB.

The pick: OVER 131.5



What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get $1,000 first bet on the house Sportsbook Promo T&C’s Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit https://helplinema.org

Getting Started at BetMGM

<br />

Click the button above and go to BetMGM Sportsbook. Register your details and read the T&C’s. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Place your first bet up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Bonus bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Check out GameSense for safer gambling help in Massachusetts





GameSense Massachusetts GameSense Massachusetts

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234