BetMGM Bonus Codes Unlock $100 Bonus Bets or $1,000 Insurance for Super Bowl 2023

BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS100 unlocks $100 in bonus bets after you place a $10 bet on the 2023 Super Bowl. These credits will appear right away in your BetMGM Sportsbook account, too, so you can actually use them on the Super Bowl. Most offers like this force you to wait until after the game ends to get your bonus bets.

BetMGM Sportsbook also has another offer that lets new customers get up to $1,000 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS if their first wager at BetMGM Sportsbook loses. You’ll be refunded in bonus bets, equal to whatever you lost.

Follow the links below to learn more about BetMGM’s Super Bowl offer and its standard offer:

BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code

Both offers are great deals and there are plenty of ways to take advantage of these offers when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

Super Bowl LVII pick

The final game of the NFL season is here as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs play for the championship in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday night.

A lot of this game’s focus is on the spread of Eagles -1.5 points, but the money line bets are more interesting to me. BetMGM Sportsbook has Philadelphia -125 on the money line and the Chiefs at +105.

Since these teams appear to be fairly even, Kansas City on the money line is the best bet because it has the best value. At +105, it is the only spread of money line bet for this game with plus odds.

The Eagles have a better overall roster than the Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate difference-maker. It would not at all be a surprise for Mahomes to make enough plays to lead Kansas City to an upset win. If you have a lean on the Chiefs, take their money line on BetMGM Sportsbook for some value.

Super Bowl LVII pick: Chiefs ML +105



Signing Up at BetMGM

Click the button above and go to BetMGM Sportsbook. Register your details and read the T&C’s. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS or NPBONUS100. If you use NPBONUS, make your first bet up to $1,000. If you use NPBONUS100, place a $10 bet to get $100 back in bonus bets. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a friend with BetMGM



One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of bet credits is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

