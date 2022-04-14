BetMGM Bonus Code scores new customers $1,000 risk-free bet this weekend

Commercial content. 21+.



The NBA playoffs have finally arrived, with the first round tipping off on Saturday afternoon. The fourth-seeded Mavericks will host the fifth-seeded Jazz, and the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Toronto Raptors, Warriors-Nuggets and the Grizzlies’ series against the West’s No. 7 seed will also get started on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Nets defeated the Cavaliers in the East and will now face the No. 2 Celtics in the first round. In the West, the Timberwolves topped the Clippers as they land the No. 7 seed and the chance to play the upstart Grizzlies in a best-of-seven series.

Tottenham will look to continue their charge towards the Champions League spots with a home test against Brighton. The Seagulls are fresh off a 2-1 victory over Spurs’ rivals Arsenal, and travel to White Hart Lane brimming with confidence.

The FA Cup semi-finals also take place this weekend, and boy oh boy they are tasty. There’s an all-London affair in one semifinal, as Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace. The other semi sees Manchester City face Liverpool, a week after the sides met at the Etihad Stadium in a 2-2 Premier League draw.

New York Yankees begin a new series against the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, with the Mets taking on the Diamondbacks. At the time of writing, the Mets lead the east with four wins, but as we all know, there’s plenty more baseball to go.

