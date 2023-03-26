BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS1100 unlocks $1,100 offer for Texas-Miami, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can take advantage of the BetMGM exclusive bonus code NPBONUS1100 that lets you get up to $1100 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

The BetMGM exclusive offer allows you to place your initial wager up to $1,100, and if the bet loses, you still get that same amount back in bonus bets, also known as bet credits. This offer is not permitted in Massachusetts, New York, or Washington D.C., so if you live in one of those three states, you can claim bonus code NPBONUS for a $1,000 first bet on the house.

If you’re looking for a March Madness bet, use the BetMGM March Madness bonus code NPBONUSCBB that lets new customers get $200 in bonus bets by betting $10 on an NCAA Tournament moneyline when they sign up.

The Elite Eight wraps up with a great matchup when No. 2 Texas plays No. 5 Miami in Kansas City. Follow the links below to learn more about each offer, and any of these offers are good for all sports on BetMGM.

Winning bets are treated as normal with any BetMGM offer, so just sit back and wait for the profits to enter your account.

Texas vs. Miami pick

The final game of the Elite Eight features a battle of football schools when the No. 2 Texas Longhorns play the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the Midwest region.

Texas is favored by 4.5 points on BetMGM and that feels a bit too high for me. Miami’s guards have been playing very well on its tournament run and the Longhorns may not be at full strength.

Senior forward Dylan Disu was taken out of the Longhorns’ Sweet 16 win over Xavier after suffering a bone bruise in his left foot. He was later seen in a walking boot and it’s unclear whether he’ll play today against the Hurricanes. Disu would be a big loss for Texas if he can’t play because he is the team’s leading shot blocker (1.3 BPG) and second-leading rebounder (4.4 RPG).

The Longhorns still had five players reach double figures against Xavier, so they are capable of overcoming Disu’s absence.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are red-hot after beating No. 1 Houston 89-75 in the Sweet 16. Nijel Pack went off for 26 points and Isaiah Wong added 20 of his own. Both Pack and Wong now have two 20-point games already this tournament and if they both get hot against Texas, watch out.

With Disu likely not at full strength and the Hurricanes’ guards playing so well, I like Miami to cover against Texas. Use bonus code NPBONUS1100 to bet on the Canes, or take Miami on the moneyline at +160 on BetMGM.

The pick: Miami +4.5



