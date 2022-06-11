BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS serves up $1,000 risk-free UFC 275 bet

Commercial content. 21+.



Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 275, the light heavyweight title is on the line. Glover Teixeira (33-7) will look to continue his magical run and defend his title for the first time when he takes on the surging Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1).

A few years ago, things were not looking great for Glover Teixeira in the UFC. He had been viciously knocked out by Rumble Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson, and decisioned by Corey Anderson. The dream of Teixeira being a UFC champion was quickly fading.

However, he didn’t give up. On the heels of his grappling, Teixeira rattled off five straight wins to earn a shot at Jan Blachowicz. Ultimately, he was able to submit Blachowicz and became the light heavyweight champion at UFC 267 last October.

Now, while Teixeira might have the belt, many consider Jiri Prochazka to be the best light heavyweight in the world. Prochazka has won 12 fights in a row leading up to UFC 275. In his two UFC appearances, he’s looked sensational knocking out Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

The full UFC 275 schedule is as follows:

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

