BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS gives new customers $1,000 risk-free bet on NFL Pre-Season

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

<br />

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

NFL Pre-Season Week Three: The Preview



The Jets and Giants have both won their pair of pre-season games so far, but this weekend, they’ll face eachother.

The Giants haven’t announced if they will play any starters in this game, but it’s expected to see them play the first few possessions. Daniel Jones played last week, and all three quarterbacks look set to feature in this one. Saquon Barkley’s minutes will be limited. He was in the wars last season and they won’t want to risk injury with him before the season even starts.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that he will be playing his starters to begin this game. He will use this final preseason game as a “dress rehearsal”. They will still be without Zach Wilson, though. Joe Flacco will get the start in this one.

The Buffalo Bills are on the road as they travel to face the Carolina Panthers Friday night looking to close the tune-up part of the slate on a positive note. Buffalo cruised to a 42-15 home win over Denver Saturday in their week two preseason contest. Carolina was upended 20-10 on the road by New England in their week two contest last Friday night in their most recent game.

Elsewhere, there’s a rematch of Super Bowl 56 as the Bengals face the Rams in Cincinnati. The Rams won their opener against the Chargers and lost a close one to the Texans last week. The Bengals are without a win in pre-season having dropped games to both the Cardinals and Giants.

The Seattle Seahawks will take flight to Dallas, and make a stop in Jerry’s World to take on the Cowboys to wrap up the 2022 preseason for both teams. The Raiders face the Patriots, and the Chargers take on the Saints.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM



21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.