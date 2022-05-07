BetMGM Bonus Code gives $1,000 risk-free bet on Canelo vs. Bivol

Commercial content. 21+.



Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: The Preview

Canelo Alvarez returns to action on Saturday night, as the undisputed super middleweight champion challenges WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol in a 12-round main event from Las Vegas.

Dmitry Bivol is the longest reigning champion in the 175 lbs. division, having won the WBA strap in 2017. Since then, Bivol has been promoted to WBA super champion in October 2019. Bivol had a successful year in 2021, beating Craig Richards in May by unanimous decision and followed it up with an unanimous decision win against Umar Salamov in December.

Often regarded as the most technically gifted boxer in the 175 lbs. division, as many fans prior to the Canelo fight being signed, were awaiting the potential showdown between Bivol and fellow undefeated Russian champion, Artur Beterbiev.

With a strong jab second only behind possibly Gennady Golovkin’s, elite ring generalship, respectable power, and in the prime of his career, Bivol is no easy task for any fighter come fight night.

However, Bivol has never came across an opponent like Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican champion is currently riding an eight fight win streak that started in his rematch against Golovkin back in 2018, and has not tasted defeat since 2013 against Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo’s lone appearance at light heavyweight against Sergey Kovalev resulted in an 11th round vicious knockout that won him the WBO title now held by Joe Smith Jr. Many felt Canelo was risking too much jumping to 175 lbs. However, the power carried over to the weight and proved no comfort zone issue was in question for the champion.

Now, with his second appearance at 175 lbs, Canelo will look to hand the first loss to the fourth straight undefeated opponent Alvarez has faced, as he and Bivol look to put on a show this Saturday.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Method of Victory Canelo Alvarez Dmitry Bivol KO/TKO/Technical Decision +200 +800 Points -105 +700 Outright Winner -450 +350

