BetMGM Bonus Code | $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

The BetMGM bonus code is NPBONUS. New customers that sign up with BetMGM can use it to claim a risk-free first sports bet of up to $1,000 in February 2022.

BetMGM Bonus Code February 2022

More on the BetMGM Bonus Code

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

What do you get with the BetMGM bonus code?

By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can make their first bet risk-free, up to $1,000. This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stake back as free bets.

In regards to other sign-up offers, this is one of the best of any online sportsbooks out there, and proves to be very competitive.

There are still rival sportsbooks that offer larger risk-free bet offers, but given the quality of BetMGM’s sportsbook and strong odds, you don’t want to miss out.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Click the link above and head to BetMGM Sportsbook Register your details and read the T&C’s When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS Make your first deposit up to $1,000 If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire

Upcoming Sports events with BetMGM

With the new year in full swing, the sporting calendar is busier than ever. The NFL season reaches its climax with the Super Bowl just weeks away.

The NBA and NHL seasons are in full swing, with a jam-packed fixture schedule.

The Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga all continue in the soccer world, with the first round of international fixtures getting underway.

The WM Phoenix Open kicks of February’s golfing schedule, with Brooks Koepka looking to defend his title.

As well as a brilliant $1,000 risk free bet offer upon signing up to BetMGM, there are also a number of promotions that existing customers can take advantage of throughout the year.

Monday Money Club – $10 Free Bet every week

Opt-in every week and get a $10 free bet every week of the year when you’ve placed $50 worth of qualifying bets the previous week. An easy offer to make the most of, and an extra $10 to wager with.

Hit the Ice

If you’re a fan of hockey, you’ll love getting a $10 free live wager when you place $50 on any NHL game on a Wednesday or Thursday.

Parlay Plus

Parlays are some of the most fun ways to wager, and BetMGM rewards its player with parlay boosts offering up to 40% more profit on parlays of 4+ legs. All you need to do is opt in to take advantage.

BetMGM Refer a Friend

Perhaps the best referral scheme of any online sportsbook, BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, and both of you will get a $50 bonus.

Your friend will need to make their first deposit, and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

A certain easy way to get your hands on a $50 bonus, and plenty more if you’ve got plenty of friends.

What states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM are legal and licensed in a large number of states, meaning that many players can enjoy the brilliant benefits of playing with BetMGM. BetMGM is fully licensed and legal in the following states:

BetMGM – Coming soon states

Despite operating in a massive number of states compared to other sportsbooks, BetMGM is still not operational in all states where online betting is now legal. There are a number of states in the queue waiting to go live, with many more expected to support BetMGM in 2022.

BetMGM App Review

BetMGM’s app, much like their desktop site, is classy and of a high standard. The best app around for sporting variety, their wide range of markets and props is unmatched.

The mobile app really encompasses everything that their website provides, and is simple to navigate with a fast interface.

Download Size 62MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

App Store Rating – 4.8 from 61.7K ratings (February 2022)

Google Play Rating – 2.3 from 1435 ratings (February 2022)

BetMGM Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths Weaknesses Recognisable and trusted brand Busy and complicated desktop homepage Live Streaming feature Weak existing customer promotions Slick Mobile App Strong Odds and Variety of Markets

BetMGM FAQs

Is BetMGM legit?

BetMGM are completely legit, with their sportsbook being 100% regulated and licensed in a number of states across the US. In order to operate in these states, they need to comply with specific rules and regulations, as well as report their earnings and taxes.

Your money and details are completely safe and secure, and you can always use the customer service feature should you need any help.

What states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM are legal and licensed in the states below:

Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.

How old do you need to be to play with BetMGM?

In any of the legal and licensed states in which BetMGM operates, you must be at least 21 years of age, and within state lines.

Does BetMGM have an app?

Yes, BetMGM has a fantastic app on both iOS and Android devices. Their app is free to download from the App Store and Play Store.

What deposit methods does BetMGM support?

BetMGM supports many of the popular deposit methods that other sportsbooks provide. The following are provided by BetMGM:

Debit/Credit Card

ACH

BetMGM Play+ Card

PayNearMe

PayPal

Skrill

VIP Preferred

The Cashier function at BetMGM is clear and easy to use, making it simple to deposit and withdraw any funds.

BetMGM Sportsbook Review

It is without a doubt that BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites available to US bettors and the quality experience carries across from desktop, mobile to the app.

Covering a massive range of sports, with a fantastic variety of props and markets to choose from. They have everything you would expect from an elite sportsbook, with great existing customer offers and a superb sign-up offer.