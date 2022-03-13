Bet the Tigers to cover

Houston enters the AAC Championship Game as the favorites after a 20-point drubbing of Tulane, but Memphis has the tools to give them a fight. Just a week ago, the Tigers beat the by 14 points, after beating them by 10 on on Feb. 12.

AAC Tournament: Houston vs. Memphis

How to watch

Gametime: 3:15pm EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Ramon Walker Jr. dunks in Houston’s AAC tournament game over Tulane. Ron Jenkins

Memphis (+5) over Houston

Computers may love the Cougars, but Houston enters Sunday without one win over a team assured of an NCAA Tournament spot. While it may be hard for some to envision the Tigers taking down the top-seed for the third time in a month (some may even point to the unrelated event of Memphis responding to two losses to SMU with a semifinal triumph), Penny Hardaway finally has the most talented team in the league playing like it. Memphis has won 12 of its past 13 games after a 9-8 start. A matchup that favors Memphis matters more than Houston’s “motivation.”