Bet the Mocs to cover

Illinois features one of the most prominent names in college basketball in Kofi Cockburn, who has averaged 21.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this year, but the Fighting Illini have been in plenty of close games lately. While on paper this looks like an easy win for Illinois, the Mocs can keep this close.

Round of 64: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

How to watch

Gametime: 6:50 p.m. EST

TV: truTV

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Chattanooga (+7.5) over Illinois

The Illini must also overcome the ghosts of last year’s early exit from the tournament and haven’t won a game by more than eight points since Feb. 5. Led by standout guard Malachi Smith (20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds), the Mocs take care of the ball and the glass, with the defensive prowess and size — including former Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa — to make Kofi Cockburn and company uncomfortable, as other slow-paced teams have against Illinois this season.

