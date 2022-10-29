My name is Stitches, and I approve this message.

These guys are good. Game 2 starters Zack Wheeler and Framber Valdez have run a tight ship on the road to the World Series. Wheeler (1.78 ERA) has made four starts, allowing five runs in 25 ¹/₃ innings. Valdez (1.42 ERA) has allowed two runs over 12 ²/₃ innings in his two starts. The Astros’ staff is a bit deeper. Their bullpen is more reliable. If Philly is to win this series, its aces, “Wheels” and Aaron Nola, will need to bring it. Play 10 units on the Phillies.



My name is Stitches, and I approve this message.

Un-phreakin-believable! Down 5-0 courtesy of Kyle Tucker’s two homers off Aaron Nola, the Phillies clawed their way back.

They scored five off Justin Verlander to tie it. With the score still knotted in the 10th inning J.T. Realmuto homered, David Robertson closed the door and Philly won it 6-5! W has us at +1,815 callisons!