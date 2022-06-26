Bet on unbeaten Tony Gonsolin

Commercial Content, 21+



I Love L.A.! The Dodgers are in Atlanta on Sunday night. Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA) throws for Los Angeles.

We backed Gonsolin in his last start, and he gave up a two-run homer in the first frame at Cincinnati, but settled down and picked up his ninth win. Prior to the early hiccup, Gonsolin had allowed one run over his previous 12 ¹/₃ innings.



The Bravos counter with Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.40), who has pitched well in relief, but whose spot starts have been … spotty. Strider was squashed by the Giants for six runs in just 3 ²/₃ in his latest outing. Play 10 units on the Dodgers.

A no-hitter! No, no, not Gerrit Cole. Cristian Javier was, well, unhittable for seven innings before Dusty Baker pulled him due to his high pitch count.

Hector Neris pitched the eighth inning, Ryan Pressly the ninth and the Astros blanked the Yanks, 3-0. J.J. Matijevic took Cole deep and Jose Altuve homered off Michael King.

Victory has our account at +1,372 aspromontes.