Bet on Tony Gonsolin’s dominance

The Dodgers and Reds kick off their three-game series in Cincinnati on Tuesday night. Los Angeles is expected to start Cy Young contender Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42 ERA), while the Reds counter with Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46 ERA).
Gonsolin has been fantastic this season and has moved to 20/1 to win the Cy Young award in the NL. In his 12 starts, Gonsolin has allowed more than two runs just once and blanked the opposition in five of those outings. One of those times came against Cincinnati back in April, where Gonsolin gave up three hits and no runs over four innings in a 3-1 Dodgers win.
Want to bet on the MLB?
Dodgers vs. Reds odds
Odds provided by BetMGM
Spread: LA -1.5 (-110) vs. CIN +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: LAD (-165) vs. CIN (+140)
Total: Over 9.5 (-105) | Under 9.5 (-115)
Mahle is pitching better of late, allowing only four runs in his last 27 ²/₃ innings. However, he has struggled against Los Angeles. Dodgers hitters are batting .363 against him in 66 career at-bats. Mahle got roughed up by Los Angeles on April 17, lasting just 3 ²/₃ innings after allowing seven hits and seven runs.
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.
While Mahle has looked good recently, three of those games were against Arizona (twice) and Washington, two teams with a combined record of 56-82. The Dodgers have won six straight over the Reds and covered the run line each time. With the way Gonsolin is pitching, look for that streak to continue Tuesday night.
Dodgers vs. Reds prediction
Dodgers -1.5 (-110) — BetMGM