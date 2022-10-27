Bet on Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Less than two weeks to Election Day. President Biden warns, “If the Republicans win the midterms, they will crash the economy!”

Somebody has to tell him.

So who won the debate? Gov. Kathy Hochul or Lee Zeldin? While the candidates argued about crime, COVID, the economy and more crime, no one tackled what is most important. Getting rid of the endless construction in Stitches’ neighborhood. It’s easier to get around Ukraine.



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Betting on the NFL?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming the Democratic party for losing the Latino vote. In a related story Tom Brady is blaming his offensive line, running backs, receivers, the defense, coaching staff, family issues, Vladimir Putin and some bad Chinese food he ate at Robert Kraft’s wedding, for the Buccaneers’ 3-4 record.

I assume AOC and TB have plenty of mirrors. Take a look.

The Bucs have lost back-to-back games, the latest to the pitiful Panthers. Brady’s Bunch couldn’t find the end zone and were upset 21-3.

The Ravens play at Tampa Bay on TNF. Believe the Bucs and Brady show up and even their record. Take Tampa Bay.