Bet on the seasoned veteran

Life in the fast lane, surely make you lose your mind. … High on winners, we temporarily lost ours.
But after a loss on Thursday and a rainout on Friday, we’re eager for action and hot for the game again. So let’s play two.
Staying with our 10 unit wager on the Mets.
Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman are scheduled to pitch in the first of two at Wrigley. Note to manager Buck Showalter: Rest the A-team in the nightcap. Thank you.
The Reds, after winning two of three at Yankee Stadium, are in St. Louis.
Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo (2-2, 4.44) has made two starts in July after missing time with a lower back strain.
The rookie allowed three runs over 9 ²/₃ innings to the Mets and Rays. The Cards’ Miles Mikolas (6-7, 2.62) limited Philly to one run in a 7 ¹/₃-inning gem in his last start.
We will take the seasoned vet and the Cards for 20 units.
Rain at Wrigley. No game. No bet. Holding at +1,833 shamskys.