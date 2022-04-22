Bet on Steven Matz in this spot

What’s in a name? An animal park in Bavaria is changing the name of one of its most popular pigs. A Russian boar named Putin will now be known as Eberhofer after 2,700 suggestions were tallied. The park is also looking to rename a jackal who fell in love, turned his back on his family and relocated to the other side of the park. With votes still pouring in the name Harry Markle has a sizable lead.

Former Met Steven Matz spent one season in Toronto (or was it Buffalo, or was it Dunedin) and now the bluebird is a redbird. Matz’s debut was a disaster (seven runs, three innings) but he rebounded, blanking the Brewers over 5 ²/₃. The Cards are in Cincinnati. At 22 years old, Reds rookie Hunter Greene, is well, green, but has shown promise, allowing five runs over 10 ¹/₃. This will be Greene’s first start at home. We will back the Cards for 10 units.

<br />

Our Citi Field streak is over. The Mets outhit the Giants, Carlos Carrasco outpitched Anthony DeSclafani, and the Mets won, 6-2. Still up +40 mccoveys.