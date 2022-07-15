Bet on red-hot Taijuan Walker

With the inflation rate hitting a new 40-year high, the last thing the White House needed was First Lady Jill Biden talkin’ tacos in San Antonio and Sleepy Joe telling a grieving father to “sit down.”

A new poll shows 18 percent of Americans want the President to run for reelection and the Democrats may be looking to Pete Buttigieg to rescue the party.

Don Reed: “LGBTQ. Lets Get Biden To Quit.”



So who do you like? Sit down! Let me tell you!

The Mets are at Wrigley. With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out, Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63) has stepped up.

Want to bet on the MLB?

Walker has allowed just three runs over his last 20 ¹/₃ innings. The Cubs’ Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91) will make his second start after spending five weeks on the IL. Play 10 units on the Mets.

In a game that took as long as the Jan. 6 Hearings (but wasn’t as compelling) the Marlins edged the Pirates, 3-2, in 11 innings.

Brian Anderson with the walk-off gapper. Our profitable run is history. Our account at +1,833 clementes.