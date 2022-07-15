Bet on red-hot Taijuan Walker

With the inflation rate hitting a new 40-year high, the last thing the White House needed was First Lady Jill Biden talkin’ tacos in San Antonio and Sleepy Joe telling a grieving father to “sit down.”
A new poll shows 18 percent of Americans want the President to run for reelection and the Democrats may be looking to Pete Buttigieg to rescue the party.
Don Reed: “LGBTQ. Lets Get Biden To Quit.”
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
So who do you like? Sit down! Let me tell you!
The Mets are at Wrigley. With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out, Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63) has stepped up.
Want to bet on the MLB?
Walker has allowed just three runs over his last 20 ¹/₃ innings. The Cubs’ Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91) will make his second start after spending five weeks on the IL. Play 10 units on the Mets.
In a game that took as long as the Jan. 6 Hearings (but wasn’t as compelling) the Marlins edged the Pirates, 3-2, in 11 innings.
Brian Anderson with the walk-off gapper. Our profitable run is history. Our account at +1,833 clementes.