Bet on red-hot Logan Webb

The San Francisco Giants travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in an NL West showdown on Wednesday. On paper, this should be a good pitching matchup between Logan Webb (9-3, 2.77 ERA) and Zac Gallen (5-2, 3.31 ERA).

Webb has been one of the hottest pitchers in Major League Baseball, allowing more than two runs just once in his last eight starts. One of those outings came against Arizona when he pitched six scoreless innings in a 13-0 Giants win. Webb has held current Arizona hitters to a .216 average in 46 plate appearances.



Giants vs. Diamondbacks prediction

Gallen has held current Giants hitters to a measly .226 average in 82 career at-bats. All-Star Joc Pederson is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts against him. The difference in this game is Arizona has been dreadful against right-handed pitching this season, batting just .217 heading into Tuesday.

Logan Webb pitching for the San Francisco Giants. Getty Images

With the way Webb is dealing right now, that’s not likely to change.

Gallen has been burned by the Diamondbacks’ bullpen this season, and the Giants have dominated this series, winning 37 of the last 53 meetings entering Tuesday’s matchup. I’ll side with the red-hot Webb and San Francisco in a low-scoring game.

Betting on Baseball?

Top play: Giants, -125 (BetMGM)