Bet on Minnesota, Sonny Gray

Madness. No, not the hush money. The Final Four.

Free picks. Take San Diego State (-2.5) and Miami (+5.5). You’re welcome.

The Twins, expected to run 1-2 with the Guardians in the AL Central, begin their season in Kansas City.

<br />

The Royals Over/Under for wins this season is set at a modest 69.5. Minnesota won, 2-0, on Opening Day.

Pablo Lopez with the W. Former Yankee Sonny Gray throws for the Twinkies Saturday.

Gray had a mostly sunny season last year going 8-5 with an ERA of 3.08. K.C. counters with Jordan Lyles who finished with a respectable 12-11 record for a team that didn’t earn much respect.

Another donut? No. But Gray should keep K.C. close until Minny’s heavy hitters take charge.

Play $50 on the Twins.

Our first loss. The Marlins edged the Mets 2-1.

Three solo homers accounting for all the runs.

Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm for Miami. Pete Alonso for New York.

After two games we are down -10 kranepools.