Bet on Julio Urias, Los Angeles

“Congratulations on your first half. Unbelievable picks! You are the man! Told you this was going to be your year back in April. No setbacks. Keep everything in perspective. Long second half. DON’T GET TOO BIG FOR YOUR BRITCHES, STITCHES!”

— Baseball Tim, Maryland

Heading west, where the Giants and Dodgers clash Saturday. Alex Wood (6-7, 4.20) throws for San Fran. Cold start for Wood, but he has caught fire (sorry, couldn’t resist), allowing one run over his last 16 ²/₃ innings. The Dodgers’ Julio Urias (8-6, 2.89) limited the Halos to one run over seven brilliant innings in his last outing and has lost once in his last seven starts. The Giants will need to play better in the second half if they want to make the postseason. Just wait until tomorrow. 10 units on the Dodgers.



If you’re gonna lose … The Cubs phlattened the Phillies 15-2. Kyle Gibson responsible for six of those runs. Chicago hit four homers. Up +1,853 luzinskis.