Bet on Hawkeyes team Under

What happens when an immovable object meets the most stoppable force in college football? That’s what we’ll see on Saturday, when Iowa’s historically inept offense faces off against undefeated Ohio State and its dominant defense.

It’s hard to overstate just how lifeless the Hawkeyes’ attack has been through the first two months of the season. Entering Saturday, Iowa sits dead last among 131 teams in yards per game (238.7) and ranks 127th in points per game (14.7), though even that’s generous considering its defense has scored two touchdowns on its own.



$50 Free on Signup + Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS50 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

The Hawkeyes’ seven offensive touchdowns are tied for the fewest in the nation, and they were held to just two field goals in last week’s 9-6 loss to Illinois. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed just 50 percent of his passes in that one and finished with more interceptions (1) than touchdown passes (0) for the third time in six starts.

Betting on College Football?

Given its struggles so far, how in the world is this team going to score against Ohio State? Through six games, the Buckeyes rank fifth in yards allowed per game (253.5), and their 15.7 points allowed per game rank 10th in the country. They’ve already held three of their first six opponents — Notre Dame, Arkansas State, and Rutgers — to 12 or fewer points, and all three of those teams boast offenses better than Iowa’s. Frankly, so does every team in the country.

The play: Iowa team total Under 9.5 (-110)