Bet on Green Bay to rebound

After lackluster performances in their NFL preseason debuts, the Packers (-3, 40) and Saints face off on Friday in a game that could have lasting implications for at least one team’s quarterback room.

Jordan Love has waited patiently for his shot at a starting gig since the Packers spent a first-round pick on him in 2020. Yet he hardly looked the part of a future starter in last week’s preseason loss to the 49ers, when he was intercepted three times and held to a mere 66 passer rating on the night.



San Francisco’s defense is among the deepest in the league, and Love still showed flashes with a pair of touchdown throws. I’d expect a more complete performance from Love, especially with his receivers motivated to prove themselves after Aaron Rodgers’ recent rant at their expense.

With Jameis Winston (knee) and Taysom Hill (ribs) both on the mend, Andy Dalton likely will start for the Saints. We also should see extended action from Ian Book, who threw a pick, fumbled twice and was sacked five times by the Texans’ porous defense a week ago.

Betting on the NFL?

The Packers have the better and deeper roster overall, and they should see an inspired effort from Love, who can’t afford to waste any more of his limited snaps.

Packers vs. Saints pick

Packers -3 (-110 BetMGM)