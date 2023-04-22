Bet on ex-Yankee Luis Cessa

Rain in Cleveland on Friday.

Our wager on the Guardians was washed away, but they will play two with the Marlins on Saturday.

Not sure which game Zach Plesac is scheduled to start in (late game as we write), but we will stay with our $50 wager on Cleveland and Plesac.

<br />

But wait! There’s more.

The Reds are in Pittsburgh.

The Bucs’ 43-year-old Rich “Over The” Hill will make his fourth start of the year.





Luis Cessa Getty Images

The cagey veteran flashed some vintage Hill in his last start, allowing one run over six in Colorado, punching out seven Balboas along the way.

Cincinnati’s Luis Cessa, a former Yankee, was beaten like a piñata by the Phillies, who collected 14 hits, scored 11 runs in three forgettable frames.

Learn all you need to know about MLB Betting

Even Philly fan Will “Slappy” Smith couldn’t watch anymore.

The Pirates lineup will be the least potent one Cessa has seen this year, and a rebound is in order.

Play $100 on the Reds.

Friday’s rainout has us stuck at -67 colavitos.