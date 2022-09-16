Bet on Colorado at Wrigley

The Rockies visit the Cubs, and I haven’t been this excited since Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the women’s doubles championship.

The Cubs return to Wrigley after embarrassing the Mutts at Citi Field.

Marcus Stroman (3-7, 3.91 ERA) was lit up by the Giants in his last start, allowing four runs over four frames. Held the Cardinals in check two starts back, but Stroman is 0-5 at Wrigley this season.



The Balboas counter with German Marquez (8-10, 5.25), who also had trouble in his latest outing. The Snakes bit German for nine runs at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Marquez won his previous pair, both on the road, limiting opponents to four hits over 14 innings.

Play 10 units on the Rockies.

Gadzooks!

Hunter Gaddis served up five meatballs, each leaving the park faster than you can say “game over,” and the White Sox rolled over the GuarIndians, 8-2. Loss returns our account to +1,375 clementes.