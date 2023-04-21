Bet on Cleveland and Zach Plesac

Good times in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers play Game 3 against the Knicks.

The Guardians host the Marlins, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not visited one massage parlor.

The Fish have swam well, much to my surprise, while the Guardians have played up to par.

<br />

Friday’s pitching matchup suggests it may be a high-scoring affair.

Miami will start Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.78 ERA) and Cleveland will counter with Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA).





Zach Plesac Getty Images

While both pitchers have yet to lose a game after six total starts, they’ve given up 19 hits in only 13 innings.

Good times in Cleveland. Play $50 on the Guardians.

Learn all you need to know about MLB Betting

The SpaceX Starship exploded shortly after liftoff, but the scientists behind the project labeled it a “success.”

I assume if they were rooting for the Twins on Thursday they must have loved the 11-5 implosion.

Kenta Maeda left after two innings after getting hit with a comebacker and it was all downhill from there.

Loss sets us back to -67 jimkaats.