Bet on Clayton Kershaw rebound

Don Reed, Stitch Nation President, after our stunning win on Tuesday night: “deGrom has a W-L record of 22-10 since he signed his $138 million deal in 2019. The Mets have spent about $6,272,727 for each of those victories.”

Almost as much as LIV Golf pays Phil Mickelson per swing, Mr. Reed. “Imagine what LIV would be offering Tiger Woods if he had hired a chauffeur!”

Back-to-back bad starts for the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66). He will get another shot at the Giants after San Fran scored four in four frames last time.

The Giants’ Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78) has been solid, allowing one run over his last 8 ¹/₃ to the Snakes and Cubs.

Looking for Kershaw to rebound. And maybe Joey Gallo goes deep. 10 units on the Dodgers.

Orioles 6, Rangers 3. The Baltimore ‘pen was bullish, while the Texas ’pen leaked.

Loss, but we’re still up +2,011 boogpowells.