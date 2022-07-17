Bet on Chris Sale, Boston

Bet on Chris Sale, Boston

by

Red Sox-Yankees ain’t what it used to be.

Especially when the first-place Yankees are in a different zip code in the standings.

Boston will fight for a wild-card spot in the second half of the season, and Chris Sale will be a huge part of the lift.

The oft-injured Sale made his first start of the year at Tampa Bay, and Red Sox fans breathed a collective sigh of relief as he scattered three hits over five shutout innings.


Betting on Sports?

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole. We bet against Cole last out and got lucky. He left after seven shutout innings, but the Reds filled our pockets with a shocking rfour-run rally.

Play 10 units on the Red Sox.

Double play! The Cardinals ripped the Reds, 11-3. Everyone hit, Paul Goldschmidt homered. Miles Mikolas evened his record at 7-7.

Then the Mets clubbed the Shlubs in 11 innings, 2-1. Edwin Diaz closed the door. Twin killing has us at +1,983 kranepools.