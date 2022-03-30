Bet $5, win $150 on Final Four

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on any March Madness game, and you’ll receive $150 in free bets regardless of the outcome.

The NCAA Tournament 2022 is well underway, and FanDuel is giving new customers an unbelievable offer to get involved in the Sweet 16.

To claim FanDuel’s March Madness offer, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place your first real-money wager on any March Madness game during the tournament.

Place a $5 wager on any team’s moneyline during March Madness, and whether or not they win or lose, you’ll receive $150 in free bets.

March Madness Final Four: The Analysis



The Final Four matchups in the men’s NCAA Tournament are set, with four blue-bloods squaring off with a national title on the line. No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 2 Villanova and No. 2 Duke will face No. 8 North Carolina in New Orleans on Saturday.

Each team offers its own story ahead of its biggest game of the year. No. 1 Kansas is a favorite based on being the only No. 1 seed to survive, with fellow No. 1s Gonzaga, Arizona, and Baylor all falling short.

No. 2 Villanova is the most experienced of the four teams, with several five-year seniors and a two-time championship coach in Jay Wright. The Wildcats are the most recent team out of the four to win March Madness, defeating Michigan in 2018.

No. 2 seed Duke has hit its stride in these NCAAs while trying to send coach Mike Krzyzewski off in style in his final season. The Blue Devils have the best offense in the country statistically, with plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball.

North Carolina is a No. 8 seed but is hardly playing like it, as arguably the hottest team in the Final Four. Hubert Davis has taken over from Roy Williams and looks like a seasoned Coach. The Heels took down No. 1 seed Baylor before an impressive win over UCLA. The longest odds to win it overall, can the Tar Heels dance all the way?

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s March Madness Promo

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook Promo. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place a $5 wager on any NCAA tournament game moneyline. If your bet wins, you’ll receive your payout of the original wager. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in free bets within 72 hours. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

