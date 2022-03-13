Bet $5, win $150 on any March Madness Game

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on any March Madness game, and you’ll receive $150 in free bets regardless of the outcome.

<br />

To claim FanDuel’s March Madness offer, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place your first real-money wager on any March Madness game during the tournament.

Place a $5 wager on any team’s moneyline during March Madness, and whether or not they win or lose, you’ll receive $150 in free bets.

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s March Madness Promo



<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook Promo. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit . Place a $5 wager on any NCAA tournament game moneyline. If your bet wins, you’ll receive your payout of the original wager. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in free bets within 72 hours. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose

NCAA Tournament 2022: The Analysis



After a long season, the 2022 edition of the NCAA Tournament is finally upon us. Get ready for a month’s worth of upsets, drama and as the name suggests, madness!

The current holders of the title are Baylor Bears, who beat Gonzaga to the title in 2021. The Zags have been ranked No.1 in the nation for the majority of the year, and have a serious point to prove.

This year’s final four will be hosted by the city of New Orleans and played in the Caesars Superdome. Kentucky were the winners the last time the final four was played here, back in 2012.

UCLA Bruins hold the record for the most NCAA tournament titles with 11, and the Bruins are one of 64 teams going at it for this year’s Championship. There are plenty of questions to be asked ahead of the coming weeks. Can Gonzaga cement their superb season? Will Coach K’s fairytale have a happy ending for Duke? Can Baylor go back-to-back?

Whatever the next month has in store, be sure to check out some of the best March Madness betting sites, to get the most value of your March Madness Betting.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Refer a friend with FanDuel



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and places a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.