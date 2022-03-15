Bet $5 to Win $150 on the First Four

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on any March Madness 2022 game, and you’ll receive $150 in free bets regardless of the outcome.

<br />

To claim FanDuel’s March Madness offer, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on any March Madness game during the tournament.

Place a $5 wager on any team’s moneyline during March Madness, and whether or not they win or lose, you’ll receive $150 in free bets.



How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s March Madness Promo



<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook Promo. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place a $5 wager on any NCAA tournament game moneyline. If your bet wins, you’ll receive your payout of the original wager. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in free bets within 72 hours. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

If your first bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds straight away. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded the entire stake in free bets.

NCAA Basketball First Four with FanDuel



For teams competing in the First Four, you’re looking for underdogs that can play up to and ideally better than their competition. Eight teams are all involved in the next 48 hours, with a place in the NCAA tournament on the line.

Rutgers has historically been a strong basketball school, and have six Quad 1 wins on the year, the same number as Arizona and Duke. Four of those six wins came in February or later. They lost to Houston in the second round of the 2021 tournament, who went on to make the Final Four.

One only needed to watch the last week to see why Indiana is capable of making a run. In the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers beat Michigan and 1-seed Illinois before losing to eventual champion Iowa on a buzzer-beater. They make for strong underdogs, but have got to get past Wyoming first.

Less than a month ago, Notre Dame had won five straight and looked like a relatively safe bet for the NCAA Tournament. But the Fighting Irish lost three of their last six, making for a nervous Selection Sunday. A narrow win over Kentucky back in December was a major boost to their resume, but the Irish went 3-8 against top 75 ranked teams this year.

There’s no doubt all eight teams competing will be trembling with nerves, but there is a lot on the line. Check out the full schedule for the First Four, which is listed below.

TX Southern (16) vs. Texas A&M CC (16) – Mar. 15 6:40PM

Wyoming (12) vs Indiana (12) – Mar. 15 9:10PM

Wright State (16) vs Bryant (16) Mar. 16 6:40PM

Rutgers (11) vs. Notre Dame (11) Mar. 16 9:10PM

FanDuel promotions for existing customers



Alongside an impressive new customer offer, FanDuel Sportsbook also looks after its existing customers with some exciting promotions for March Madness.

FanDuel Bet the Bracket Risk-Free



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

FanDuel is giving new and existing customers a risk-free bet on March Madness. Simply head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, opt in to the promotion and Place a wager on College Basketball.

The bet may be on any game/market but must have odds of -200 or longer to qualify. Parlays are eligible so long as all legs are on College Basketball Games. If your bet loses, you will receive your stake back in free bets. Please note: the maximum risk-free bet varies for each customer.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.