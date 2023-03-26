Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for March Madness or any game

Commercial Content 21+



Sports betting is live in Massachusetts and Bay State residents can get in on the action with the FanDuel Sportsbook. This welcome offer from FanDuel gives new customers $200 in bonus bets when they bet as little as $5 on any market. Bonus bets can then be used on just about anything.

Use this link to get started, or click the module below.

If you aren’t in Massachusetts, new users can grab FanDuel’s $1,000 no sweat first bet, meaning they’ll be refunded in bonus bets if their first wager loses, up to $1k.

Click on the links below for more information on both of these offers before Miami and Texas square off. Both offers can be used for any sports market on FanDuel.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

FanDuel Promo Code

<br />

How to use your FanDuel promo code on Sunday

The Miami Hurricanes are now a familiar face in the Elite Eight as they knocked off the No. 1 seed in their region in back-to-back years. Their win against Houston was impressive as they dominated the top defense in the country and became the only team to post above 80 points on them this season.

However, if they want to reach the Final Four, they may need to replicate that performance against a team that is equally stout on the defensive end.

The Texas Longhorns have cruised to this point as they dispatched all their opposition by double-digits. However, while they won their Sweet 16 matchup, they suffered a significant loss as breakout star Dylan Disu injured his foot.

We should see the Hurricanes push the tempo early, as they did against Houston. This will create scoring opportunities for them, but we should expect the Longhorns to run with them as they have a trio of athletic guards.

The pick: 1st half over 70.5

How to use your Bonus Bets

Once you place your first bet and the event reaches a result, you will receiver your bonus bets. The catch about bonus bets is that you don’t keep your stake like a standard cash wager.

Since you will only be keep what you win, it is important to maximize your return. You can do this by placing a bet with plus-money odds.

A bet with +100 odds will return you the exact amount of your stake. Any number higher and you will make more than that.

However, be wary as the longer your odds get, the less chance you have of winning. So one of the better ways to covert your bonus bets into playable cash would be to take alternate spreads.

If you are confident that Miami will pull off another upset, you can bet them at a great price of +160 on the moneyline.

Tune into FanDuel TV

The Bettor Sports Network features original programming from celebrity personalities like Bill Simmons, famous for his picks on The Ringer Network Podcasts, and Kay Adams, a former host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, who displayed her vast knowledge of the NFL and fantasy football.

Although, it is much more than that, as they are the new home of international basketball. FanDuel TV will broadcast more than 3,000 hours of professional leagues from around the globe. So you can sweat your bets on the same app that you place them on.

Check out GameSense for safer gambling help in Massachusetts





GameSense Massachusetts GameSense Massachusetts

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234