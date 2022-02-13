Bet $2,000 risk-free on the Super Bowl

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers can claim up to $2,000 in risk free bets when they sign up to PointsBet using the code, NYPBONUS in time for Super Bowl 2022.

<br />

By using the PointsBet promo code while creating your new sportsbook account, you can get up to $2000 in risk free bets. These come in the form of two different bets, with one risk free $500 fixed-odds bet, the regular way of betting.

The other is a risk-free bet up to $1500 on PointsBetting bets. For those unfamiliar to PointsBetting, it’s a brand-new way to bet that was first introduced by PointsBet themselves.

There’s plenty of possible outcomes of Super Bowl 56, so there no better time to get two risk-free bets on the big game.

What is the PointsBet Sign Up code?

PointsBet Promo Code NYPBONUS PointsBet Promo Get Two Risk Free Bets up to $2,000 PointsBet Promo Code T&C’s 21+. NY, CO, IA, IL, MI, IN, WV, VA or NJ only. New Customers Only.

What do you get with the PointsBet Sign Up code?

$500 Risk-Free fixed odds bet

If your first fixed odds bet wins, you will win the payout from whatever bet you place. Should this wager lose, you will get your stake back in free bets, with the maximum stake for this offer being $500.

$1,500 Risk-Free Points Betting Wager

Should your first Points Betting wager with PointsBet also losing, 100 percent of your stake will also be rewarded back to you in the form of free bets, with $1,500 being the maximum stake for this offer.

Any winning bets that these free bets are used for will be paid out in full, however the free bet itself will not be included as a part of your winnings.

Betting on the Super Bowl with PointsBet

PointsBet have a whole range of markets available for the Super Bowl, with the game having endless possibilities. We’ve highlighted some of the key players ahead of the big game, with a few things to look out for.

While the Rams have an experienced quarterback in Matthew Stafford, the Bengals are in the Super Bowl because of the turnovers the defense has created. The Bengals have six interceptions in three playoff games and have been around the ball throughout the postseason.

Find out more about Super Bowl betting

Stafford to throw an interception is currently -155 with PointsBet. He threw one in the NFC Championship game and has thrown at least one in 12 of 20 games this season.

Los Angeles has plenty of offensive weapons, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been the star of the show when it comes to scoring a touchdown, with six touchdowns in his last five games. Cooper Kupp is -160 to score anytime, and is +450 to score the game’s first touchdown.

There’s been plenty of noise surrounding Joe Burrow, and the Bengals QB has surprised many sports fans. The former LSU man can become the third quarterback to win the Heisman, a national championship and Super Bowl tonight, joining an exclusive list.

Burrow is +230 to win the Super Bowl MVP, surely a certainty if the Bengals lift the Lombardi Trophy?

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 48.5 Los Angeles Rams -200 (-4.5) -110 Over -110 Cincinnati Bengals +165 (+4.5) -110 Under -110

Odds courtesy of PointsBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.