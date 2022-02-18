Bet $2,000 risk-free on All-Star Game

Commercial content. 21+.



New customers can claim up to $2,000 in risk free bets when they sign up to PointsBet using the code NYPBONUS in time for NBA All Star weekend.

<br />

What is the PointsBet Sign Up code?

PointsBet Promo Code NYPBONUS PointsBet Promo Get Two Risk Free Bets up to $2,000 PointsBet Promo Code T&C’s 21+. NY, CO, IA, IL, MI, IN, WV, VA or NJ only. New Customers Only.

What do you get with the PointsBet Sign Up code?

By using the PointsBet promo code while creating your new sportsbook account, you can get up to $2,000 in risk free bets. These come in the form of two different bets, with one risk free $500 fixed-odds bet, the regular way of betting.

The other is a risk-free bet up to $1,500 on PointsBetting bets. For those unfamiliar to PointsBetting, it’s a brand-new way to bet that was first introduced by PointsBet themselves.

$500 Risk-Free fixed odds bet

If your first fixed odds bet wins, you will win the payout from whatever bet you place. Should this wager lose, you will get your stake back in free bets, with the maximum stake for this offer being $500.

$1,500 Risk-Free Points Betting Wager

Should your first Points Betting wager with PointsBet also lose, 100% of your stake will also be rewarded back to you in the form of free bets, with $1,500 being the maximum stake for this offer.

Any winning bets that these free bets are used for will be paid out in full, though the free bet itself will not be included as a part of your winnings.

NBA All-Star Game Preview

The biggest event of the weekend takes place on Sunday night, at 6:00 p.m. EST. Sunday’s game marks the 71st edition of the All-Star Game, with a whole host of stars taking to the court.

The rosters – drafted by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the recipients of the most fan votes in their respective conferences for the second consecutive year – will compete for bragging rights in the world’s greatest pickup game.

The event will again feature the Elam Ending, meaning the teams will compete to reach a target score — not on a timed game clock.

James took Giannis Antetokounmpo with the first overall pick and completed his starting lineup with Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic. Durant, who will miss the event due to injury, filled his opening group with Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins and Trae Young.

Injuries to Durant, Draymond Green and James Harden opened spots that have since been filled by LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray and Jarrett Allen.

PointsBet Same Game Parlay Booster

PointsBet’s same game parlay promo is one of the best available for parlay promotions. All customers with PointsBet can claim a daily same game parlay boost to use on any NBA or College Basketball SGP.

Simply make your same game parlay selection with minimum three legs in your bet, and hit the Parlay Booster icon.

Why not give it a go on the NBA All-Star Game, or pick one of the many exciting college basketball games this weekend?