Bet $10, Win $200 on Sunday Night Baseball

MLB Weekend Schedule



The New York Mets come into their next series after winning their previous against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets looked great on the mound and in the field, as they held the Braves to four combined runs in their two wins. They will need their pitching to stay hot if they want to take care of business against the Cubs in this one.

The Chicago Cubs are entering this one after being swept by the Baltimore Orioles in their short two-game series. The Cubs struggled at the plate, as they only scored three runs in this series. They will need their bats to heat up if they want to challenge the Mets.

Boston will be looking to snap its four-game losing streak when it travels to New York for the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. The Red Sox won a pair of games against the Yankees last weekend, but they proceeded to lose four straight at Tampa Bay this week. New York is coming off a disappointing 7-6 loss to Cincinnati in 10 innings on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, Texas Rangers play host to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in the second game of their weekend series from Globe Life Field. The Rangers got off to a quick start in Thursday’s opener, while the Mariners won four of six games between the two in 2022 coming into this weekend’s set of games. Both groups seem unlikely to catch the Astros atop the division but one of the coveted Wild Card spots seems more in their cards.

