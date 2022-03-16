Bet $10, win $200 if a three-pointer is scored

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on an amazing new customer promo ahead of March Madness with BetMGM. Simply bet $10 on any March Madness Moneyline, and if a three-pointer is scored in the game, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

This offer is for new customers only, but what better way to get involved in a hectic month full of college basketball. The three-point ball is the ultimate weapon in basketball and college teams have been moving towards attempting more shots from beyond the arc over the past few years. Be sure to get involved, and cash in on an excellent promotion.

BetMGM’s $10 Million Perfect Bracket Challenge



Do you think you’ve got what it takes to land a perfect bracket? BetMGM is offering all customers a shot at $10 million, if they manage to correctly predict a perfect bracket.

Whilst the odds of a perfect bracket are crazy, BetMGM is still giving a massive $100,000 to the person with the highest scoring bracket.

The deadline to enter is 12:30 PM on Thursday, March 17, so make sure to head over to BetMGM, submit your bracket, and get involved in the action.

How to claim BetMGM’s Risk Free Bet



Click above and head to BetMGM. Enter your details and read the terms and conditions. Deposit at least $10 into your newly created account. Place a $10 or more pre-game, moneyline wager on any college basketball team. If any team hits a 3-pointer during March Matchups, you’ll win $200 in Free Bets. Free bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

March Madness Opening Day: The Analysis



The wait is over, March Madness is finally here. The NCAA tournament starts in style with a jam-packed schedule of College Hoops on day one.

Colorado State and Michigan are the two teams that kick off the tournament, as last year’s No. 1 seed Michigan enter as underdogs. Colorado State’s 25-5 record is far superior to the Wolverine’s 17-14, but a potential upset is certainly on the cards in the opening game of the tournament.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, has advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of the last six NCAA tournaments, and they take to the court on the opening day. The Zags not only seem a safe pick in the round of 64, but a safe option through the opening weekend.

North Carolina have been ever-present in the NCAA Tournament, but have a tricky test ahead of them against Marquette. The Tar Heels’ best brand of basketball is running up and down the floor with Brady Manek, RJ Davis, and Caleb Love hitting 3-pointers, and Armando Bacot dominating the paint and on the glass.

After missing the 2021 NCAA tournament, Kentucky is back in the field and among the top Final Four contenders. One team has national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe, who No.15 St. Peters will be more than aware of.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM



21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.