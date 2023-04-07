Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets for Magic-Nets, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can take advantage of the bet365 Sportsbook bonus code NYP365 to get a great new customer offer.

The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic tonight as they continue to ramp up for the playoffs and it’s an excellent opportunity to get started with the bet365 bonus code NYP365. If you don’t want to bet on the NBA, this new customer offer works for all sports markets on bet365 Sportsbook.

bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code NYP365 allows new customers to make a $1 bet and get $365 in bonus bets!

Magic vs. Nets pick

The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic in their penultimate game of the season as they get ready for the NBA playoffs.

Brooklyn is listed as a seven-point favorite on bet365 and I love that spread for the Nets. Orlando will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back and doesn’t have anything meaningful to play for, so Brooklyn should be able to win comfortably.

Brooklyn has a great shot at the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference at 44-36 overall, but a loss in its final two regular season games could jeopardize that, so it will need to be on its game tonight. The Nets are peaking at the right time by winning four of their last five games and Mikal Bridges has flourished in Brooklyn since he was acquired from the Phoenix Suns, scoring 27.4 points per game as a Net.

The Magic have been a fun story this season and seem to be set up for the future with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Even Markelle Fultz has reenergized his career on this Orlando team. Still, the issue for the Magic tonight is their lack of rest compared to Brooklyn, especially since the Nets should be on their A-game since they need the victory tonight.

Orlando certainly won’t make this easy for Brooklyn, but expect the more-rested Nets to pull away. Back Brooklyn to cover on bet365 Sportsbook with bonus code NYP365.

The pick: Nets -7

What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+, New Customers only. NJ, VA,OH, and CO only. Full T&Cs apply.

How to use the bet365 bonus code

Click the link above to head to bet365.