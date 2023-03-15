Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for Wednesday’s slate

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on an excellent offer when they use the bonus code NYP365 while signing up for bet365 Sportsbook. The bonus code allows new users bet $1 to get $200 in bet credits!

Residents of Virginia are also in luck as bet365 is the newest addition to the state. They recently went live and it could not come at a better time with March Madness already underway. Remember, whether you are in Virginia or not, use the bonus code NYP365 to get your $200 in bet credits.

bet365 Bonus Code

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico: a preview

Expectations could not have been higher for the Dominican Republic National team as they entered the World Baseball Classic with one of the best rosters we have ever seen. They deemed themselves a “dream team”, but an opening loss to Venezuela brought them back to reality.

After getting back on track against Nicaragua and Israel, they must now take on Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican team is coming off a historical performance as four pitchers combined to throw a perfect game against Nicaragua.

Both team will be highly motivated for this matchup, so be sure to tune in and enjoy one of the best pool play matchups.

What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+, New Customers only. NJ, VA,OH, and CO only. Full T&Cs apply.

How to use the bet365 bonus code

<br />

Click the link above to head to bet365.

Click ‘Bet Now’ to sign up to bet365. Read the terms and conditions of the open account offer. Enter the required personal details, including name and date of birth. Agree to the terms and conditions and hit join bet365. You can now make a qualifying deposit and claim the offer. Place a $1 wager on any sports market. Your Bet Credits will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled. You can then place bets with Bet Credits, just select ‘Use Bet Credits’ in the bet slip.

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

An additional way to get those plus money odds for your bet credits will be to capitalize on bet35’s multi-sport parlay bonus. A bonus of 5-70 percent will be added to successful parlays that are placed pre-game and contain legs of multiple sports.

One example that you could use tonight would be with this matchup and the Vancouver Canucks. Take the Celtics +6 (-110) and the Canucks moneyline at -110.

If you take those two bets and parlay them together you will have a bet with a nice price of +264, where you will get back more than double your stake.