Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for Super Bowl 2023

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on an excellent offer when they use the bonus code NYP365 while signing up for bet365 Sportsbook. The bonus code allows new users bet $1 to get $200 in bet credits!

Residents of Virginia are also in luck as bet365 is the newest addition to the state. They recently went live and it could not come at a better time with the 2023 Super Bowl approaching. Remember, whether you are in Virginia or not, use the bonus code NYP365 to get your $200 in bet credits.

bet365 Bonus Code

Super Bowl player prop: fade this struggling running back

One way to fade the Chiefs’ ground game by targeting Jerick McKinnon. We need to pick on McKinnon simply because the Chiefs have not used him much during the playoffs.

In two playoff games, he has carried the ball just 15 times for 26 yards. It is clear that the Kansas City coaching staff favors rookie Isiah Pacheco, as McKinnon was not even involved in the passing game against the Bengals.

His snaps have the chance to decrease even more in the Super Bowl if Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active. His practice window was opened prior to the AFC Championship, but he has yet to make his official return from a high ankle sprain.

McKinnon’s outlook on the ground is bleak, and the under is a play to get in on now as the number has begun to plummet. You can get his under 20.5 rushing yards at -120 odds at bet365.

What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+, New Customers only. NJ, VA,OH, and CO only. Full T&Cs apply.

How to use the bet365 bonus code

<br />

Click the link above to head to bet365.