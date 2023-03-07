Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for Rockets vs. Nets

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on the bet365 Sportsbook bonus code NYP365 to claim an amazing new customer offer. New bettors on bet365 can grab the bonus code to bet $1 to get $200 in bet credits.

An interesting opportunity to use the bet365 bonus code NYP365 is the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Houston Rockets tonight. This offer is applicable to all sports markets on bet365 Sportsbook.

Follow the link below to learn more:

bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code NYP365 is a great tool for new sports bettors learning the ropes. All it takes is a $1 bet to get $200 in bet credits!

Rockets vs. Nets pick

The new-look Nets continue to find their way in the weeks following the Kevin Durant trade, and their next test is a road game against the Houston Rockets.

Brooklyn is listed as a seven-point favorite on bet365 Sportsbook, and I think that feels right with how the Nets have played recently.

Brooklyn is starting to come together. The Nets have won two straight games and new forward Mikal Bridges is starting to take over as the leading scorer and dropped 30 or more points in each of his last two games.

It’s not a one-man show, either. Brooklyn lacks star power with Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, but it makes up for it with a deep roster of solid, experienced players. Guys like Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Cam Johnson (to name a few) are all reliable players who can play winning basketball.

Houston is basically the exact opposite. The Rockets are the second-youngest team in the NBA and it has shown in their 15-49 record. Take the Nets to cover with bonus code NYP365 on bet365 Sportsbook.

The pick: Nets -7



What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+, New Customers only. NJ, VA,OH, and CO only. Full T&Cs apply.

How to use the bet365 bonus code

<br />

Click the link above to head to bet365.