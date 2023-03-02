Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for Pacers vs. Spurs

Commercial content. 21+.



The San Antonio Spurs hosting the Indiana Pacers tonight could be a good chance to use the bet365 bonus code NYP365.

Pacers vs. Spurs pick

The Indiana Pacers look to stay unbeaten on their road trip when they play the Spurs in San Antonio on Thursday night.

Indiana is listed as a four-point favorite on bet365 and I think that is a steal. The Pacers have been playing well recently and are on a whole different level than the Spurs, even though both teams are below .500.

Indiana has won three of its last four games and boasts a clear talent advantage over San Antonio. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is having a great season (20.1 PPG & 10.1 APG), while Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and rookie Bennedict Mathurin can each get buckets when they need to. Haliburton is questionable to play tonight with a calf strain, but his teammates should be able to cover the slack.

It’s been a different story for San Antonio. The Spurs’ 15-47 record is tied for the second-worst in the NBA and their only consistent scorer is Keldon Johnson. San Antonio also just ended a 16-game losing streak on Tuesday when it beat the Utah Jazz, and that is good news for the Pacers because the Spurs won’t have any extra motivation to get the monkey of their back. That win over Utah was San Antonio’s third win in the year 2023.

Indiana has its flaws, but it is far more competitive than the Spurs, so back the Pacers

The pick: Pacers -4



