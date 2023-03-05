Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for Knicks vs. Celtics

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim the bet365 Sportsbook bonus code NYP365 to get an excellent new customer offer.

The New York Knicks take on the Celtics tonight in Boston

bet365 Bonus Code

New customers can apply bonus code NYP365 to make a $1 bet and get $200 in bet credits on bet365! That’s a good way to spend a buck.

Knicks vs. Celtics pick

Two historic Eastern Conference rivals face off in New England when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks.

Boston is listed as a four-point favorite on bet365 Sportsbook and I would go with the Celtics tonight, even though New York is playing great basketball.

The Knicks have earned every bit of their 38-27 record and ride into Boston on an eight-game winning streak. Jalen Brunson has proved to be an incredible addition and unsurprisingly Julius Randle is having one of the best seasons of his career.

But the Celtics are still playing well despite their loss to Brooklyn on Friday. Boston has won four of its last six games and one of its only losses in that stretch was to New York in Madison Square Garden, so the Celtics will surely want revenge tonight. Beyond that, Boston should have more consistent scoring with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

This should be a tight one in the fourth quarter, but I think the Celtics pull away later.

The pick: Celtics -4



