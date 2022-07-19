Bet $1.5k Risk-Free on MLB All Star Game

Commercial content. 21+.



MLB All-Star Game 2022: The Preview



The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is coming right up this Tuesday night as the best of the best of the American League gather together to square off against the best of the best of the National League at Dodger Stadium down in Los Angeles. Will the AL continue its win streak? Or will the NL finally end its slump in the Midsummer Classic?

It’s almost 10 years now since the last time the American League lost to the National League in the MLB All-Star Game. Obviously, the roster for each side is stacked to the gills, but you still got to be extra awed by the collection of talent on the AL team. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Altuve, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Mike Trout are all here.

The National League is technically the home team in this game, which would be the first time since 2018’s edition of the MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park. Clayton Kershaw might be the starter of this game for the NL side, considering the location of the contest. In any case, Kershaw is having a fantastic season.

As for the National League’s offense, Peter Alonso, Juan Soto, and Kyle Schwarber will look to bring their power to the contest. All three are controversially participating in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby, with Soto taking home the trophy.

The game is on ESPN, and first pitch will be thrown at 8PM E.T. Settle in, crack open a cold one, and get ready for the action.

